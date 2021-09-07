Zoe Koz, who was nation’s third smallest baby, now a senior in high school

The nation's third smallest baby ever to survive is now a senior at Plainfield Central High School.

Zoe was born three months early on Jan. 6, 2004 through a Caesarean section after the pregnancy was deemed high risk.

Her mom, Tammy Koz, told the Daily Herald she was the size of her hand, weighing just 10.8 ounces.

Zoe spent more than 150 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Now, she's 17-years-old and is working toward a vet technician certification.

She says looking back, she realizes how much of a miracle she really is.