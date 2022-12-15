Zoo Lights at Lincoln Park Zoo extended through the new year

If you haven't made it to Zoo Lights at Lincoln Park Zoo, here is some great news.

The annual holiday display has been extended.

If you have never been, the display transforms the zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland and features special ticketed rides and attractions.

Zoo Lights will now run through January 8, 2023.

However, if you hope to meet with Santa during your visit, he is only there through December 23.