10-year-old White Sox fan goes viral for Craig Kimbrel imitation, gets to meet star pitcher

A 10-year-old Chicago White Sox fan has gone viral for imitating Craig Kimbrel and now he's getting a chance to meet the pitcher face-to-face.

The lesson behind this amazing story - seize the moment.

Chase Boykin says the last 24 hours has been kind of like a dream come true even though it was unexpected.

"Well I didn't know that that was going to happen, but it happened," Chase said.

The 10-year-old, now known as The Kimbrel Kid, caught the eyes of millions of baseball fans and also Kimbrel himself.

It all started at a game against the Boston Red Sox last Friday while Kimbrel was trying to close out the seventh inning.

Chase was seen on live television in the aisle at Guaranteed Rate Field, imitating Kimbrel’s unique pitching stance.

After video went viral on Facebook, the fifth grade honor roll student got to meet Kimbrel at Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels

Chase was given an autographed baseball and cleats. He says it was a lot of fun.

"It was great. I love going to Sox games and it was just a great experience of being at a Sox game," Chase said.

A baseball player himself, Chase says he has been a fan of Kimbrel’s since he was 5-years-old.

Chase also got the chance to meet his favorite player, Tim Anderson.