2025 Chicago Bears Schedule: Game-by-game analysis and win-loss predictions

The Chicago Bears' schedule is set. It's time to set expectations for how the team will do with a new head coach and a rebuilt roster.

Here's our game-by-game analysis and win-loss predictions for the Bears' 2025 season.

2025 Chicago Bears Schedule Predictions

Week 1 (Sep 8): vs Minnesota Vikings (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

Caleb Williams vs. Brian Flores, Ben Johnson vs. Kevin O'Connell, Dennis Allen vs. J.J. McCarthy in his first-career start. We give the advantage to the Bears here, who host this primetime game and have a chance to welcome McCarthy to the ranks of starting quarterbacks.

Prediction: Bears win, 21-17

Week 2 (Sep 14): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Detroit gets a chance to turn the favor on Ben Johnson, welcoming their old offensive coordinator back to Ford Field. The Bears might look good on paper. The Lions have proved they're good when it counts.

Prediction: Lions win, 33-20

Week 3 (Sep 21): vs Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Welcome back to Chicago, Matt Eberflus. The Bears welcome their old head coach back to Soldier Field here, in what might be a low-scoring affair that pits Johnson against fellow first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. This game will be proof if Johnson's offense can find ways to circumvent a defense with plenty of playmakers.

Prediction: Bears win, 17-14

Week 4 (Sep 28): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

The Raiders are a rebuilding team. With Pete Carroll running the show, this team will be better than teams of Raiders' past. The Bears need to prove they can take care of business in a game like this.

Prediction: Bears win, 28-17

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct 13): @ Washington Commanders (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

There's no forgetting the Fail Mary from last year, and the Bears get a chance for redemption. This is a chance for the Bears to test themselves and see where they're at, especially coming off a bye week.

Prediction: Commanders win, 28-21

Week 7 (Oct 19): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

This should be a game where the Bears are expected to take care of business. Dennis Allen's aggressive defense will have a chance to get after his former team, and the Saints might be starting Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough against a team that's rebuilding with a first-year head coach.

Prediction: Bears win, 30-13

Week 8 (Oct 26): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

This is a start of a tough stretch for the Bears. Two AFC North contenders in back-to-back weeks, starting with MVP contender Lamar Jackson and punishing runner Derrick Henry. The Ravens will be a handful for the Bears to handle.

Prediction: Ravens win, 35-24

Week 9 (Nov 2): @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

This could be a fun one. Zac Taylor's offense with Joe Burrow, Jamarr Chase and Tee Higgins vs. Johnson's offense of Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. This might be a game the Bears win down the road in Johnson's tenure, though.

Prediction: Bengals win, 42-35

Week 10 (Nov 9): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

The Giants have a supercharged defensive front that will test the new-look Bears' offensive line. The Bears, though, have a more complete team that will show at this point and snap a two-game skid.

Prediction: Bears win, 28-21

Week 11 (Nov 16): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Ten weeks later, McCarthy will have his footing and a chance to show how far he's come as a starting quarterback.

Prediction: Vikings win, 24-23

Week 12 (Nov 23): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Who will play quarterback for the Steelers? Someone, you'd assume, by this point of the season. The Bears will be in for a rock fight with a Mike Tomlin-coached team.

Prediction: Bears win, 14-10

Week 13 (Nov 28): @ Philadelphia Eagles (3:00 PM ET – Prime Video)

Williams, who has high aspirations for the Bears, will get a chance to take on the defending Super Bowl champions. It will be a chance to show how far he's come in Johnson's offense.

Prediction: Eagles win, 33-24

Week 14 (Dec 7): @ Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

The Bears return to Lambeau Field, where they're undefeated in 2025. The Packers will want to rectify that.

Prediction: Packers win, 23-20

Week 15 (Dec 14): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Much like the Steelers, who will be playing quarterback for the Browns? Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel? The Bears' defense should take advantage of this situation.

Prediction: Bears win, 24-13

Week 16 (Dec 20): vs Green Bay Packers (TBD – FOX)

Johnson doesn't remember how last year's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field ended. The Bears certainly do. That gives Johnson his first win over the Packers.

Prediction: Bears win 24-17

Week 17 (Dec 28): @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

The Bears struggled with the 49ers last year, and that was a down year for the Niners. This will be closer, especially if the game gets flexed from Sunday night to earlier.

Prediction: 49ers win, 26-20

Week 18 (TBD): vs Detroit Lions (TBD – TBD)

The Lions might be resting starters at this point. Or, they might be contending for a division title, or maybe even another first-round bye? The Bears might be competing for a playoff spot, too.

Prediction: Bears win, 31-24

Chicago Bears 2025 final record prediction

Overall: 9-8

The first year of the Ben Johnson era will have its bumps and bruises, but it's fair to expect the Bears to win more than they did last year. They have the pieces in place on both sides of the ball, and an experienced coaching staff that knows how to improve on a weekly basis. A solid 2025 season that falls short of the playoffs sets the Bears up for a strong 2026 season.