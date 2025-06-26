2025 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls add Lachlan Olbrich in second round

The Chicago Bulls promised development, and they selected a player who fits that mold in the second round.

In a proposed trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Bulls selected Australian forward Lachlan Olbrich with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

What we know:

Olbrich isn't a stranger to American basketball; He played college basketball at UC Riverside during the 2022-2023 season.

As a freshman, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He was also named Big West Freshman of the Year and earned All-Big West Honorable Mention honors.

After that, Olbrich departed college and returned to the NBL1 Central semi-pro Australian basketball league. He joined the West Adelaide Bearcats, averaging 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 18 games.

Olbrich does have a winning pedigree, though. In his Australian career, Olbrich won championships in the NBL1 Central league in 2023, NZNBL in 2024 and NBL in 2025.

What they're saying:

Olbrich caught the eyes as one of the top performers in the G League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine.

Analysts see Olbrich as a player who has active handles for a 6-foot-9 big man. Experts also like how he has a soft touch in finishes around the rim. His ball handling allows him to play the perimeter, too.

Still, with Olbrich's size and handling ability, there's no real answer about whether he'll play the four or the five. That means he has some questions to answer on the defensive side of the ball as he aims to hammer out a role at the NBA level, starting with what could be a two-way deal with the Bulls.