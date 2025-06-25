2025 NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls select Noa Essengue with No. 12 overall pick

The Chicago Bulls have gone overseas to make their pick.

With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Bulls have selected French forward Noa Essengue.

What we know:

The Bulls needed a defensive centerpiece. They opted for a developmental piece, and got a lengthy wing in Essengue to pair with Matas Buzelis, and to play with the backcourt of experienced guards.

Essengue has to improve his defense, but that overlooks the ability he has to finish at the right.

He has a versatile defensive package.

What they're saying:

"Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. But his long-term upside hinges on the jumper clicking. And if it doesn’t, his defense must reach a level that prevents coaches from keeping him off the floor." - Yahoo Sports

What's next:

The Chicago Bulls have one second-round selection. They'll pick No. 45 overall on Thursday in the second round.

After getting bounced in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the third straight year by the Miami Heat, the Bulls need players they can develop into rotational pieces down the line.