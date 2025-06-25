2025 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Joliet native with No. 7 overall pick

The New Orleans Pelicans have added an Illinois native to their back court.

Joliet, Illinois, native Jeremiah Fears was taken with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

What we know:

Fears was a freshman combo guard who was known for his ability creating space. In his lone season at Oklahoma, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Before heading to Norman, Fears prepped at Joliet West High School before transferring to AZ Compass Prep for his junior year. He averaged a team-high 14.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.5 steals in his junior year.

He's also adept at getting to the free throw line, as he attempted 6.3 free throws per game. Had a four-point play to beat Michigan.

Fears has an older brother, Jeremy, who plays at Michigan State.

What's next:

At the next level, Fears has to work on his shooting, as he shot 28.4% on 3-point attempts and has to add strength. He turns 19 in October.

Now, he'll attempt to fit into the team which now has Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole that's looking to find success.