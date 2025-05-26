2025 NBA Draft: Who could the Chicago Bulls target in June's draft?

The Chicago Bulls will have decisions to make soon in the 2025 NBA Draft.

They just had the NBA Combine in Chicago, and now they'll make up their draft board.

Here are a few names we could hear the Bulls call in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Kon Knueppel:

Knueppel would be one of the players the Bulls would hope falls out of the top 10, but that's unlikely after the NCAA Tournament he just had for Duke.

The Bulls could use a wing player who has a consistent shot from the perimeter and play-making ability, and Knueppel has it. That would immediately help the Bulls space the floor with Knueppel's shooting ability, giving more room for Josh Giddey, Coby White, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic (if they keep him) to operate on the offensive floor. Knueppel shot 40% from 3-point range as the secondary option to Duke superstar and projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Still, the Bulls would have to hope Knueppel falls.

Collin Murray-Boyles:

Murray-Boyles met with the Bulls at the NBA Combine, and it's fair to assume the Bulls would be interested in a 6-foot-7 defensive specialist and freak athlete.

The Bulls drafted similar players in the past like Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips. The difference is the athletic ability Murray-Boyles has, which is some of the best in the draft.

The biggest questions surrounding Murray-Boyles lie in his offensive game. He averaged 16.8 points per game at South Carolina, but doesn't have as reliable of a jumper as NBA evaluators would like to see. Still, the Bulls found a way to develop Josh Giddey into a consistent 3-point shooter in a short amount of time. It could be a reason they opt for a defensive-minded player who can draw fouls and finish as the basket, and worry about the shooting later.

Derik Queen:

Queen is a player who would be the future of the frontcourt in Chicago.

He averaged 1.65 points per game and nine rebounds per game in his freshman season at Maryland. He also shot 52.6% from the floor overall and 20% from beyond the arc. That's not an eye-popping stat from 3-point range but it's something to work with, especially if the Bulls continue to opt for a fast-paced offense that puts an emphasis on shooting more threes.

What sets Queen apart from the rest of the post players in this draft class is his above-average ball handling. His stock was higher than No. 12 overall but seems to have dipped ever so slightly after the NBA Combine. Much like how Matas Buzelis fell to the Bulls last year, the front office would do well to add on a player like Queen who has some of the most upside in this draft.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Kasparas Jakucionis #32 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is seen during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at State Farm Center on December 14, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Image Expand

Kasparas Jakucionis:

The Illinois star would suit the Bulls in a few areas, namely the need to shore up the future at point guard.

Lonzo Ball was extended for two more years, Josh Giddey is a restricted free agent, both Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones are free agents after the 2025-2026 season and Coby White is the team's primary scoring option. There are plenty of jokes about the Bulls having too many guards, but that could change rather quickly.

Jakucionis is the kind of point guard the Bulls, and Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas, likes. He has size, can shoot a high volume of 3-pointers, can pass well and is a consistent rebounder. Jakucionis could be a true lead-guard who could work in tandem with Giddey or be the guard that could give Giddey a break off the bench.

What about the 2nd round?:

The Bulls still have a second-round pick, which could give the Bulls depth at a few key positions. The last time the Bulls had a second-pick and used it was in 2020, when they took Marko Simonovic.

If the Bulls keep their second-rounder – which is pick No. 45 – these players could fit well: