2026 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Day 2 mock draft following the first round

Round one is over for the Chicago Bears, but the 2026 NFL Draft is just beginning.

Rounds Two and Three will take place on Friday, and the Bears have three selections in those two rounds:

Pick 57

Pick 60

Pick 89

Here's a Day 2 mock draft, predicting who the Bears might take in rounds two and three on Friday evening.

Pick No. 57: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE - Penn State

The Bears get their pass rusher.

Dennis-Sutton is a player who has been connected to the Bears since the NFL Combine, and this makes it all come full circle.

He's a physical specimen at 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds. He's highly regarded for his strength and his run defense. The latter is something the Bears need much more of this upcoming season.

His run defense is one thing. The pass rush is another. Dennis-Sutton had 17 sacks in the past two seasons at Penn State. He finished his college career with 23.5 sacks.

Then there's the speed part. The Bears have wanted more speed, and Dennis-Sutton ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That'll play for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defense.

Pick No. 60: Caleb Tiernan, OT - Northwestern

The Bears need a player who can challenge for the starting left tackle spot. Why not look in their own backyard?

Tiernan has earned a reputation from his time at Northwestern for being a well-rounded blocker. He can come in and challenge Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and Jedrick Wills for the starting left tackle right away.

If he doesn't win that job, he also projects as a potential candidate to kick inside at guard.

Sure, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson are locked into their starting positions at guard for the foreseeable future. But, it wouldn't hurt to have the future of the guard position secure or, heaven forbid, be prepared for an injury.

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Pick No. 89: Zachariah Branch, WR - Georgia

The Bears traded DJ Moore and allowed Olamide Zaccheaus to walk in free agency.

They signed Kalif Raymond and have Jahdae Walker still on the depth chart. But, why not add a big-play receiver who can come in and challenge for playing time right away and factor in the special teams units?

Branch can do both. He's not a big player, but he has game-breaking speed that coach Ben Johnson will certainly add to his young core of offensive players that can take the Bears to the next level.