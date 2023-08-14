3 former Northwestern baseball staffers file lawsuit over 'abusive, toxic' environment

Northwestern University is facing yet another lawsuit, this time from former baseball team staffers.

The lawsuit targets former head baseball coach Jim Foster and members of the Northwestern administration.

It is being filed by three former members of the baseball program who said they were demoted and later let go, after sharing concerns about Foster, who was ultimately fired after allegations of bullying and abusive behavior became public.

The three claimed there were insufficient background checks on Foster and said they did not feel safe in the work environment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At a news conference with their attorney, Chris Beacom, the former director of baseball operations, said the three men alerted university officials months earlier, but the university chose to stand by the coach.

"The three of us witnessed and experienced firsthand the abusive, toxic and dangerous environment created by former head coach Jim Foster. We reported Coach Foster's conduct to Northwestern, believing they would do the right thing. Northwestern did not do the right thing. Instead, they swept our reports under the rug, putting their staff, student-athletes and reputation at risk."

Their attorney said their client's prospects for employment were seriously harmed.

Northwestern is also being sued by several former athletes, including football players, a volleyball player and a lacrosse player, alleging everything from hazing to federal negligence.