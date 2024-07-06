5 Chicago Bulls players to watch during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

It's time for the Chicago Bulls to see what their young talent can do.

The Bulls released their 2024 NBA Summer League roster on Friday morning, which includes two former Big Ten stars, this year's first-round pick and plenty of talent the Bulls can develop.

Here are five players on the Chicago Bulls' summer league roster to watch next week in Las Vegas.

Matas Buzelis

This year's NBA Summer League roster for the Bulls has a headliner.

Buzelis is a piece the Bulls are hoping to develop into a versatile player. He'll have a chance to show exactly that during summer league.

Most notably, Buzelis is a long wing player that averaged more than two blocks per game playing with G-League Ignite. The Bulls coaching staff will see that first hand.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said what makes Buzelis special is his versatility.

"In terms of his position, our league is moving towards multi-positional wings, and just size and athleticism and versatility, can put it on the floor," Karnišovas said on draft night. "He averaged more than two blocks per game, so I don't know exactly what to expect next year, but I know that those guys are going to be on the floor and they're very versatile."

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 15: Chase Audige #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks on against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 15, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Chase Audige

The Bulls, who could use depth at point guard, have a chance to add a guy that's pretty familiar with Chicago.

Audige played his college ball at Northwestern, helping lead the Wildcats to the program's second NCAA Tournament appearance in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

At NU, Audige was a two-way player that made an impact nearly everywhere on the floor. He averaged 14.1 points per game and 2.4 steals per game during the 2022-2023 season, declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft after the Wildcats' loss to UCLA in the tourney.

After going undrafted, Audige played with the Miami Heat's summer league squad before signing with the Washington Wizards. He joined the Windy City Bulls, the Bulls' G-League affiliate, and played six games in Hoffman Estates.

Now, he'll have a chance to show what he's learned.

Marcus Domask

Speaking of Big Ten basketball, the Bulls also added a guard Illini fans will know well.

The Bulls signed Domask, a key piece of Illinois' Elite Eight run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, to an exhibit-10 deal this offseason.

Domask ran the point for the Illini this season, but he's also a high-volume scoring player. He scored over 2,000 career points in his college career between Illinois and Southern Illinois.

Giving a player as experienced as Domask could pay off immensely if Domask can keep up with the speed of the professional game.

Julian Phillips and Adama Sanogo

These two are grouped together because they're in a similar category.

Both Phillips and Sanogo played for the Bulls during the regular season last year. Sanogo, at the end of the season, recorded a 20-point, 20-rebound game in a win over the Wizards.

The two playing in summer league gives them a chance to see how far they've come with NBA experience under their belts.

With the Bulls seemingly aiming for a younger roster with the moves they've made this offseason, adding Buzelis, Josh Giddey and Jalen Smith – players all 24-years-old or younger – seeing how Sanogo and Phillips have developed in a year would go a long way into seeing how the two can fit into the Bulls' long-term plans.

Chicago Bulls 2024 NBA Summer League Roster

18 - G: Chase Audige, Northwestern

14 - F: Matas Buzelis, NBA G League Ignite

34 - C: Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State

22 - G: Marcus Domask, Illinois

77 - F: Henri Drell, Windy City Bulls

30 - G: Andrew Funk, Penn State

31 - F/C: Nathan Knight, William & Mary

15 - F: Julian Phillips, Tennessee

19 - G: Dereon Seabron, NC State

21 F/C: Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

16 - G: Javonte Smart, LSU

00 - G: DJ Steward, Duke

20 - G: Tyler Thomas, Hofstra