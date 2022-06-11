Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Judge hits 2 of Yanks' 6 HRs in rout of Cubs, 10th win in 11

NEW YORK - Aaron Judge hit two of the Yankees' six solo homers off rookie Matt Swarmer, and New York routed the Chicago Cubs 8-0 for its 10th win in 11 games. 

Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and former Cub Anthony Rizzo also went deep against the 28-year-old right-hander as the Yankees hit their most homers since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto. 

Batting leadoff for the fourth time this year, Judge hit his second career leadoff homer, sending a 1-0 fastball from Swarmer into the left field seats. 

Judge added his major league-leading 24th, one of three home runs in the fifth.