After free agency, Chicago Bears have different decisions regarding key contract extensions

With the new look the Chicago Bears have cultivated for themselves, comes a new influx of talent.

Super Bowl champ and All-Pro Joe Thuney, meet nickleback extraordinaire Kyler Gordon.

The two have three things in common: they play for the Chicago Bears, they're in line for contract extensions beyond the 2025 season and they share the same mentality about possible extensions.

After free agency, the main topic of discussion turns from adding players to making sure they're in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

Both Thuney and Gordon talked about potential contract extensions on Wednesday.

Gordon ‘not pressed’ for time on extension

When Gordon accepted the Ed Block Courage Award, it wasn't the only topic of conversation for the defensive back.

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The third-year player out of Washington can play his fourth year and enter free agency, or aim to get a contract extension done.

That extension talk wasn't clear. What is clear is Gordon's love for Chicago.

"I love Chicago, I love everything about it," Gordon said Wednesday. "The people, the history, the team, community."

Still, that love doesn't officially move the money to where it needs to be for Gordon. He knows this and knows that ultimately not always up to him.

"If this is where God is telling me to be, this is where I will be," Gordon said. "It’s where I want to be. As far as an extension, we’ll see what happens. I’ve got no control over that, but God willing."

That's why Gordon isn't fretting about what could be.

Last year, Jaylon Johnson did not want to be franchise tagged. The Bears tagged him anyway and promptly worked out a contract extension that honored him as the All-Pro player he became.

Gordon isn't on the same level. He has yet to make a Pro Bowl or earn all-NFL honors. His trajectory makes it easy to believe that could happen, though.

When first-year defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was asked about the pieces the Bears have in place, Gordon was the only player he mentioned specifically by name.

"I like the fact that they have some man coverage ability, we've got some versatility at the safety position. I see the fit," Allen said on Jan. 30. "Kyler Gordon, is an outstanding nickel player. I have a vision for how we can utilize him."

That's why it's fair for Gordon to wait. It could also be why he's not stressed for time, either.

"It’s just all about doing it right. I’m not really pressed for time, whether it’s here now or later," Gordon said. "I think it’s just about doing right and being fair about it."

Thuney wants to stick to football

When asked if he wanted an extension, Thuney didn't waste anytime.

He made it clear his focus lies with football. His people can handle the other stuff off the field.

"I kind of let my agent handle all that," Thuney said Wednesday. "I just try and focus on the game and football and just getting ready for the season. So just that's really what I'm focused on."

Thuney has one year left on the contract he signed with Kansas City ahead of the 2021 season. Given his resume and acumen, the Bears would do well to extend his contract through the first years of the Ben Johnson era.

Thuney will bring leadership to the offensive line that wasn't there in years past. That alone makes it a near necessity, much like locking up a defensive figure like Gordon.

"Joe in particular has won Super Bowls," Johnson said. "Yes, that does rub off to the rest of the locker room because we're going to define what it's going to look like in terms of our meeting process, our walkthrough process, our practice habits, what it looks like off the field."

Still, Thuney isn't giving much thought to an extension himself. He had people to handle that.

What he is thinking about is how the Bears' offensive line can improve under his tutelage.

"I'm grateful to be here and I'm pumped to play and let all that business side of it handle itself," Thuney said. "Excited to get on with field with the guys and OTAs, and I'm excited to start working. So, just looking forward to it."