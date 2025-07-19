Angel Reese finishes +17, helping Team Collier to WNBA All-Star Game win in Indy

Napheesa Collier scored a record 36 points to help her team beat Team Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game that was devoid of defense and full of 4-point shots.

This record offensive effort came a year after the league's annual exhibition game was a competitive contest that pitted the U.S Olympic team against WNBA All-Stars.

The game capped off a weekend where negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement took centerstage. Players wore warmup shirts before the game that said "Pay us what you owe us."

Captain Caitlin Clark was unable to play for her team because of a groin injury she suffered earlier this week. She still served as ambassador for the weekend.

By the numbers:

Sky star Angel Reese didn't finish with a double-double, like she had in last year's All-Star Game, but she finished with six points, nine rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of game time.

Reese finished with +17 in the plus/minus statistic, which was a team high for Team Collier.