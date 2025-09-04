Angel Reese suspended, out for Sky’s matchup with Fever, WNBA says

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will miss Friday night’s game against the Indiana Fever after being suspended for receiving her eighth technical foul of the 2025 season, the WNBA announced Thursday.

What we know:

League rules state that a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game after an eighth technical foul in the regular season.

For every two additional technical fouls, the suspension increases by one game, according to the WNBA.

Reese picked up her eighth technical in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Reese, the No. 7 pick in last year’s WNBA draft, is averaging 14.6 points and a league-leading 12.6 rebounds per game, the Associated Press reports.

She remains under contract for at least one more season on her rookie deal.