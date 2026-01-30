Baltimore Ravens to hire Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle | Reports

Year one in Chicago was a rousing success for Ben Johnson in large part because of the support staff he had behind him.

One of the most important parts of that support staff is moving on.

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Declan Doyle away from the Bears.

What we know:

Doyle, the 29-year-old offensive assistant, came to the Bears as the youngest offensive coordinator in the league. Johnson gave him the responsibility of organizing the Bears' offense once the gameplan was solidified for the week.

Doyle found plenty of success under Johnson, as the Bears ranked sixth in the NFL with 369.2 yards per game.

"Declan has done a phenomenal job this year," Johnson said on Jan. 16. "He's everything I thought he was going to be and some. He's got tremendous presence in front of the players, extremely smart. He's picked up the offense quickly throughout the spring and camp and has been able to augment it."

Johnson wanted to keep Doyle. It seemed like he would stay in Chicago.

The Athletic's Diana Russini reported earlier this week that Doyle was removing himself from consideration for offensive coordinator openings to stay with the Bears. Doyle reportedly removed himself from consideration for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job.

Now, he's taking over the offense in Baltimore under first-year head coach Jesse Minter that features NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and stalwart tight end Mark Andrews. In Baltimore, he won't just be in charge of the offensive gameplay, he'll also call the plays. Johnson is the primary playcaller in Chicago.

Both Doyle and Jackson are 29 years old.

"We’ve got such a strong coaching staff, from the coordinators to position coaches, to some of these young coaches as well," Johnson said. "They're going to continue to ascend, and I think the future's bright for a guy like Declan. Hopefully we can keep him here for a long time, but I know he's been an asset to me, he's been an asset to our offense and all these players as well."

By the numbers:

In the Bears' first year with Johnson and Doyle curating the offense, the Bears' offense finished among the NFL's best in some rankings.

The Bears ranked ninth in points scored and sixth in total yards. The last time the Bears finished in the top 10 in both points scored and total yards was in 2013 in Marc Trestman's first season with the Bears.

The Bears also ranked first in turnovers lost, with just 11 offensive giveaways on the season.

More specifically, on offense, the Bears ranked 10th in the league in total passing yards and total passing touchdowns. However, the Bears' rushing attack was the most impressive. The Bears ranked third in the league in rushing yards gained and average yards per rush in 2025.

What's next:

The Bears will need to replace two coaches on their offensive coaching staff.

First, it was running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. He departed the Bears to retake his old job as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, it's Doyle. The Bears' offensive table setter helped translate Johnson's offensive vision into action on the practice fields as the Bears prepared for games. It won't be easy to replace Doyle. One early name that could see a promotion to offensive coordinator to hold the same responsibilities is Bears quarterbacks coach JT Barrett.

Barrett came with Johnson to Chicago from Detroit, has a deep understanding of his offense and could fit well in the offensive organizer role that Johnson needs as the group as a whole looks to improve in 2026.