Banged-up Cubs finding ways to keep winning despite even more injuries

Stop us if you've heard this before: the Chicago Cubs are dealing with more injuries.

That hasn't stopped the Cubs from winning seven of their last eight games as the team moves into July.

Banged-up Cubs place utilityman Matt Shaw and right-hander Ethan Roberts on the IL

The banged-up Chicago Cubs placed utilityman Matt Shaw and right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list on Monday.

Shaw has a sprained left hand and Roberts is out because of elbow inflammation. Outfielder Kevin Alcántara and right-hander Gavin Hollowell were recalled from Triple-A Iowa before a 3-2 victory over San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

The 24-year-old Shaw was on the IL from May 20 to June 9 because of mid-back tightness. He hit .257 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games after he was activated from the IL.

"I think there’s a world where he’s swinging a bat by the weekend," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think as soon as we get the inflammation out, we think we can move forward pretty quickly, so there’s a chance that one’s a minimum (stint)."

Shaw had been serving as Chicago's primary right fielder since Seiya Suzuki hurt his right knee on June 13. Counsell said veteran Michael Conforto will get more regular time in right with Shaw out. Conforto hit an RBI single in the victory over the Padres.

The 28-year-old Roberts is the 13th Cubs pitcher on the IL. He has a 4.21 ERA in a career-high 23 appearances out of the bullpen. He pitched in 11 games in June.

"Ethan’s been one of the guys that has pitched a lot," Counsell said. "I don’t think we have anything serious here, but it’s just, we got to give him a break, basically."

Counsell said closer Daniel Palencia could begin throwing this week. The right-hander was placed on the IL on June 16 with elbow inflammation.

Starter Jameson Taillon is scheduled to throw live batting practice against Chicago hitters on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander strained his left hamstring in the second inning of a 2-1 loss to San Francisco on June 7.

Suzuki hits game-ending single off Miller as the Cubs beat the Padres 3-2

Seiya Suzuki hit a game-ending single off Mason Miller in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Monday night.

Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong started the decisive rally with a pair of singles off Jason Adam (2-2). Miller then came in and surrendered Alex Bregman's single to center, loading the bases.

Michael Busch followed with a flyball to left, and Jase Bowen cut down Swanson when he attempted to score on the play. Suzuki then sent Bowen all the way back to the ivy-covered wall with a drive to left. Bowen tried to make a leaping catch, but was unable to haul it in.

It was Suzuki's second career game-ending hit and Chicago’s major league-leading 10th walk-off win this season.

Trent Thornton (3-2) worked the ninth for the win. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a one-out single, but he was thrown out by catcher Miguel Amaya when he attempted to steal second.

San Diego opened a 2-0 lead when Miguel Andújar scored on Xander Bogaerts' double in the fourth. Andújar finished with three hits.

Chicago got one back on Michael Conforto's RBI single in the fourth. Suzuki tied it at 2 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga allowed nine hits in 6 1/3 innings in his first quality start since May 13. It was a sorely needed performance after the Cubs used seven pitchers in a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on Sunday.

Griffin Canning started for the Padres and surrendered five hits in 4 1/3 innings on warm and windy night at Wrigley Field. The Padres had used an opener in front of the right-hander in his previous two outings.

This continues the Cubs' hot streak. They've won seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday's Game 2 of the Padres' series, including winning two of three over the Brewers.