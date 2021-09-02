Beach volleyball taking over Oak Street Beach for AVP Chicago Open

The greatest beach volleyball players on the planet have arrived in Chicago.

The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball tournament takes place at Oak Street Beach from Friday through Sunday, bringing together some of the top players in the game.

The AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) includes recent Olympic Gold medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman, who will play one the grand stage this weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advertisement

They spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton earlier this weekend about returning to Chicago, checking out the competition and their memories taking home the gold in Tokyo.