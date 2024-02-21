Bears Daily: Is Justin Fields unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram a message? Maybe, but it's a reminder

At this age, everything that happens on social media will be perceived as intentional.

Take the Chicago Bears and their quarterback, for instance. Justin Fields has unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

With this kind of news, which is clearly the kind that leads newscasts, goes above the fold on A1 and requires breaking news treatment, you can only wonder what it means.

One can surmise this means something is on the horizon for the Bears. But that's not anything new.

We know the Bears are going to do something. What that move will be could come to light soon.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Bears could be on the cusp of their quarterback decision soon. Like, very soon.

"The Bears are meeting over the next couple weeks to finalize plans at quarterback, with the expectation that they’ll have the plan in place in Indianapolis next week," Breer wrote.

That would make sense.

The Bears went into the NFL Combine last season and traded the No. 1 overall selection just a few weeks later before free agency began.

The combine, where every general manager and plenty of scouts will be present, could be a chance for the Bears to finalize their plans.

Breer also reported the Bears have been approached with offers for Fields as early as the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. That gave the Bears an idea of what they could receive in return.

It also exacerbates the idea of what the Bears could do, since there are three options:

1. Keep Fields and trade the No. 1 overall pick for a King's Ransom and maybe a small island.

2. Trade Fields and select a quarterback at No. 1, which would give the Bears less draft capital back in return but reset the Bears with a QB on a rookie contract.

3. Draft a quarterback and keep both Fields and that new quarterback. That's unlikely, but makes the most sense in terms of quarterback development.

But, what does that have to do with Fields unfollowing the Bears?

Who knows?

It's impossible to know until the Bears make their decision.

It's just a reminder the Bears have to make a decision. One that could come soon.