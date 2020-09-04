Bears expected to name Trubisky starting QB over Foles: report

The Chicago Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB over Nick Foles, sources tell ESPN.

The decision was reportedly made based on Trubisky's leadership, progression and overall performance throughout camp.

Trubisky is 23-18 as a starter over three seasons. In 2019, he finished the season with 3,138 passing yards.

The Bears acquired Foles from the Jaguars back in March in exchange for the compensatory fourth-round draft pick they were awarded by the NFL.