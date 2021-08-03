Bears Family Fest gives Chicagoans first taste of 2021 season

Many Chicago-area families got their first taste of the 2021 football season on Monday outside Soldier Field at Bears Family Fest.

It was the first chance to see a Bears practice this season and the crowds were pumped.

There was a lot to do and see outside Soldier Field as well.

Family Fest offers activities for everyone in the family, including youth football clinics, where kids got pointers on throwing and kicking a football were a big draw.

Some of the youngest fans headed right to the large inflatables, the pony rides and a petting zoo. There was also live music and plenty of photos with Staley Da Bear.

Fans said they were just happy to be back at Soldier Field. Lenny Seivwright of Darien brought his grandson David.

"This is going to be an exciting year for us," he said. "He’s going to his first game in the preseason. Raise‘em early."

Six-year-old Ayden Williams said he was most looking forward to the inflatables.

"We have the trifecta for the preseason," said Ayden’s dad. "We’ve got the Family Fest, we’ve got the preseason game and we’ve got the training camp tickets"

"We’re very excited. It’s good to be out again," Ayden's mom said.