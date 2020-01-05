Bears guard Kyle Long says he is stepping away from football to 'get his body right'

article

Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long said he is stepping away from football for a while.

"Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right," Long tweeted on Sunday night. "Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago."

Long has been with the Bears since 2013. He was placeed on injured reserve in October 2019.