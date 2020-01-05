Expand / Collapse search

Bears guard Kyle Long says he is stepping away from football to 'get his body right'

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kyle Long of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. ( Will Newton/Getty Images )

CHICAGO - Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long said he is stepping away from football for a while.

"Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right," Long tweeted on Sunday night. "Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago."

Long has been with the Bears since 2013. He was placeed on injured reserve in October 2019.