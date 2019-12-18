Bears place LB Trevathan on IR with elbow injury

article

The Chicago Bears placed inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve Wednesday because of a left elbow injury.

Trevathan has not played since Nov. 10, when his arm bent awkwardly as he tried to sack Jeff Driskel in a win over Detroit. The team leader at the time with 50 tackles, Trevathan ran off with his arm dangling by his side, His future is uncertain. Tevathan has an expiring contract and has finished two of the past four seasons on injured reserve.

Chicago promoted cornerback Michael Joseph from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bears (7-7) will miss the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 last year in coach Matt Nagy’s first season. Chicago hosts AFC West leader Kansas City on Sunday night.