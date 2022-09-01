Chicago Bears to hold community meeting about potential purchase, development of Arlington Park

The Chicago Bears are holding an informational community meeting next Thursday to discuss the potential purchase and development of Arlington Park.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at John Hersey High School's gymnasium.

The school is located at 1900 E. Thomas St. in Arlington Heights.

The meeting is expected to include remarks from team leadership as well as plans for a "transit-oriented mixed-use entertainment district."

The project would be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history, the team said.

The parking lots at the school will open at 5 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.