Bears to reportedly hire Jennifer King as an Offensive Assistant, will be first female coach in team history

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made some franchise history on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network, the Bears have hired Jennifer King as an offensive assistant coach.

King will work in the Bears' running back room, and will be the first female coach in franchise history

King was the first Black woman coach in NFL history, and she previously coached for the Commanders and Panthers.

King's coaching experience spans from the college level to the NFL,

In 2019, King was on staff at Dartmouth College as an offensive assistant. Prior to that, she spent time as an intern running backs coach with the Panthers under former Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera. In 2018, she first interned with the Panthers as a receivers coach.

The Bears running back room has Roschon Johnson and Kahlil Herbert, and could grow even further this offseason through free agency or the NFL draft.

King's hiring comes after the Bears hired Ashton Washington as the franchise's first female scout in club history in 2021.