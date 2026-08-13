Bears training camp: Behind the biggest benefit of being in Year 2 of Ben Johnson

The Brief On a busy day at Halas Hall, the Chicago Bears still had to practice. It was their final tune-up before Saturday's preseason opener. Here are some key practice observations as the Bears prepared for their preseason opener against the Browns on Saturday.



Plenty was happening at Halas Hall on Thursday. The Chicago Bears’ leadership was present and updated everyone on stadium developments, while assistant coaches talked about their specific position rooms.

Not to get lost in all that shuffle, the Bears had practice.

Here are some key practice observations as the Bears prepared for their preseason opener against the Browns on Saturday.

By the numbers:

It was another day where absences were notable out on the practice field.

The Bears were without Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones, Luke Newman, Zavion Thomas, Montez Sweat, Luther Burden, Coby Bryant, Kyler Gordon and Jordan McFadden, Wayne Matthews and Tony Fields on Thursday.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson returned to practice and took Jack Sanborn’s spot with the first-team defense.

Offensive tackle Braxton Jones warmed up with the team but left shortly before the team drills began.

With Stevenson out, Malik Muhammad played opposite Jaylon Johnson. Josh Blackwell played with the first-team defense at nickel cornerback. Kiran Amegadjie was with the first-team offense at left tackle all day.

With Cam Lewis back and practicing, Xavier Woods was with the second-team defense. Dayo Odeyingbo was playing opposite Austin Booker with the first-team defense at pass rusher.

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Practice Particulars:

This was the Bears’ last tune-up before their preseason opener on Saturday.

The first-team offense got some work in but was inconsistent. Quarterback Caleb Williams completed a handful of passes, but was 2 of 5 in the second team period of the day. One of Williams’ passes was nearly intercepted by TJ Edwards.

Williams also dialed up a well-thrown ball to Rome Odunze. It was floated well, and Odunze got a hand on the ball but couldn’t haul in the pass. Williams also had two connections to Jahdae Walker as Walker gets more reps with the first-team offense with Burden injured.

In the final segment of practice, the second-team offense got the call for the final period of the day in a situational drill.

Tyson Bagent and the offense had an end-of-half situation where the offense was up multiple scores with 1:21 left on the clock. The idea was to keep the aggression in high gear as the Bears tried to pile on some points.

Bagent needed one play. He hit wide receiver Kaden Davis, who burnt two defenders, on a long bomb that went 72 yards for a touchdown.

Objective complete.

Practice, over.

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What's next:

Heading into the first preseason game, the Bears find themselves in a much different spot than last preseason.

Last year, they opened up with a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins as the offense was in its first live reps in Ben Johnson’s offense. This year, there’s not the same amount of stakes riding on these exhibition games.

This Saturday, the Bears can focus on other things. Team camaraderie is one of them.

"We're in the same offense for another year, obviously you're still honing in on the details. You're still always rewinding back to the fundamentals of the game," Bagent said. "But as far as learning a new language, that's not happening right now."

One of the benefits of being in Johnson’s offense for a second year in a row is that players don’t have to spend the preseason trying to decipher it and understand it.

Now, players understand it. Once they understand it, they can spend more time with each other.

"Instead of having to absolutely just plug your head into the playbook as soon as you leave here until you go to sleep, guys can relax a little bit, joke around with each other," Bagent said. "We can go out to O-line dinner and I'm not thinking about these weird third-down calls or anything of that nature."

The stress to perform is still there. It’s just not heightened at this point of the preseason.

Bagent will get an entire half to show what he’s learned. He said the preseason reps are like a test of everything they’ve done in practice.

If a test is on the schedule ahead of him, Bagent didn’t seem to concerned. Now, he has the answers.

"Overall, guys are more comfortable walking around with a lot more confidence, knowing where they're supposed to go and where they're supposed to be," Bagent said.