Bears training camp report: Why a light practice can be a precursor of the coming week

The Brief The Chicago Bears had a shorter and lighter training camp day. The Bears had multiple walk-through sessions, focusing on install while in shells and shorts. Here's what we learned from Wednesday's practice at Halas Hall.



After a physical Tuesday, the Chicago Bears held a lighter day after.

The Bears had a lighter day at Halas Hall, focusing on walk-throughs instead of situational football on Wednesday.

An emphasis on install looms as the Bears continue their ramp-up towards their first preseason game, but with defensive injuries some players need to take on a different approach than how they started camp a week ago.

Big picture view:

Bears safety Dillon Thieneman was playing first-team defensive reps with Coby Bryant all of last week. That continued through Monday.

Then, Bryant was injured. A hyperextended knee, bone bruise and fracture will keep him out for about eight to 10 weeks. Next man up is Cam Lewis. Now, Thieneman has to learn how to play next to Lewis as opposed to Bryant.

That will take time and reps, the rookie said. It does help that Lewis’ locker is right next to Thieneman’s locker. It also helps that Bryant is around to talk with the safeties in the meeting rooms.

"Still just taking it day by day," Thieneman said. "I know he's going to be back in some time. He's still in the meetings talking with us, telling us about stuff he knows and learns."

The adjustment needs to happen quickly, and speed is the theme Thieneman said he’s noticed as one of the biggest differences between the college game and pros.

"It's another step up in speed and then a lot more under center," he said.

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The Bears’ defense is also working on being more multiple than in year’s past.

Thieneman said he’s been working with defensive backs coach Al Harris on playing in the nickel cornerback position. That’s cross-training between safety and corner, which does bridge the gap between what Thieneman did at Oregon.

The Ducks had him play a "rover" position, which is a hybrid role that mashes cornerback, safety and linebacker traits into one physical player that patrols the line of scrimmage and has the ability to cover.

"When I see the, some of the routines, just talking with them like what else I can do," Thieneman said. "I feel like in college I built good routines. So, the transition to the NFL, I feel pretty comfortable working on it."

Thieneman is far from the only one working at multiple positions. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is also playing on the outside and inside of the defensive line.

Odeyingbo is recovered from the Achilles surgery that he needed after the loss against Baltimore in 2025. He played inside on the defensive line frequently in 2025 for the Bears before that injury.

Now, Odeyingbo is firmly getting the differences down.

"Things just happen quicker," he said. "The fight’s within your first couple steps. So I think that's kind of the difference between being inside and outside."

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears runs drills during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall on July 29, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images) Expand

The other side:

For the offense, Caleb Williams punctuated a walk-through day with a stellar 7-on-7 red zone team drill.

He completed nine of his 10 passes, with five of them going for touchdowns. His last pass to Kaden Davis was accurate and away from defenders, but Davis still laid out to make an impressive one-handed grab for the touchdown.

This might set up for a bigger day on Thursday for situational and team drills. But, days like Wednesday are also important for setting the tone for what the coaches want for the offense, especially after the Bears’ offense was a bit sloppy on Tuesday.

"I think we've taken a step back, honestly, in our pre-snap communication," Taylor said. "From the huddle, breaking the huddle, at the line of scrimmage. Yesterday was definitely not our best day as an offensive unit. And we feel like going back, watching it, meeting as a unit, we feel like we lost the snap before the ball was ever put in play."

It can also help the Bears establish how they want specific parts of their game to run. Namely, how the Bears want their run game to operate under coach Ben Johnson.

"I don't think Ben has ever mentioned the word efficiency," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. "We talk about explosive."

The Bears don’t want the running game to be clock control and a possession-oriented facet of the game. The Bears want their running game to attack first, and score the ball.

"We look at the run game as a way to attack defenses and really be explosive and continue to just put our foot on the gas the entire game," Taylor said.

With the offense and defense fine-tuning schemes and positions, this could set the Bears up for a more physical day on Thursday and across the weekend.