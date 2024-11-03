The Chicago Bears will reportedly discipline CB Tyrique Stevenson against the Cardinals

After a week of questions, the Chicago Bears will reportedly discipline starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

According to NFL.com, Stevenson will not start for the Bears on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is a one-week demotion because Stevenson's action on the Hail Mary play where Jayden Daniels' deep heave found wide receiver Noah Brown for the game-winning touchdown to stun the Bears.

After the game, clips of Stevenson emerged of him making gestures toward Washington fans as the Hail Mary play was going on behind him. Stevenson later said he was pumping up the Bears fans in attendance in Landover, Maryland.

Stevenson did issue an apology on social media after the game.

"I know I let them down and those guys hold me to a higher standard such as everybody in this building," Stevenson wrote on X. "I let the moment get too big and it's something that can never happen again."

Stevenson will be active on Sunday. NFL.com reported that he's expected to rotate in with cornerback Terell Smith.

This move comes after the Bears said they were going to keep any discussions on Stevenson and potential repercussions for him in-house.

"I’m not going to talk about who is going to be starting there at that particular spot," Eberflus said omn Friday. "I’ve talked to Tyrique. He’s had a really good week of practice, he’s done well with refocusing in. I appreciate his efforts moving into the next phase which is Arizona."

That Hail Mary play wasn't the only issue for Stevenson last Sunday. He committed an unsportsmanlike personal foul that cost the Bears' 15 yards and led to a Commanders' field goal.

All week, Eberflus doubled down on his answers towards what the Bears will do with Stevenson.

"Again, I’m going to keep that between us in here," Eberflus said. "That’s where it’s going to stay."