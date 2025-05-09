Ben Johnson gets first chance to showcase coaching style at Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

It's not exactly the first day of school for Ben Johnson. That comes with training camp later this summer.

But Friday was a chance for the Chicago Bears' coaching staff to get back on the field with rookie minicamp.

What the coaches want to do this summer, and how they want to enact it, starts this weekend.

"It's a coach orientation for us this year, too," Johnson said. "It's our first time as a coaching staff to really have a practice format like that and it was fun to see them get after it and get to work a little bit."

Big picture view:

Johnson has been the head coach of the Bears for nearly five months. In that time, he and general manager Ryan Poles overhauled the Bears' trenches and reinvigorated the excitement around Chicago.

After the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson gets his chance to put the Bears in action.

"We spent last night and this morning installing new concepts for these guys, and now it's their opportunity to go out and execute them at a high level," Johnson said.

Johnson gets to work with the rookies. He gets to work with the top picks of his and Poles' choosing, while also getting to survey the undrafted players that will claw, scratch and fight for a chance at making an NFL roster.

Throughout the weekend, Johnson was adamant this was a first-time experience for all involved. Even though plenty of his staffers have been on NFL staffs before, this is their first time with this Bears staff.

"We're going to make a lot of mistakes," Johnson said. "I think I've been pretty open and honest about that since I came into the building here that we encourage that, we need that, that's how we grow."

Day 1 was a challenge for the staff to implement their system while also being clear about what they're looking for from the rookies and tryout players.

However, for the participating players, the first-day butterflies never dampened Johnson's competitive fire for a moment.

"He's ready to go," first-round pick Colston Loveland said oh Johnson. "He is ready to take this thing to the top. He's no nice guy, I see him getting on people's butts. Fired up, super excited. I'm loving how he coaches. It's early and I'm excited to play for him."

What's next:

The adjustments Johnson will have to make as a head coach will slowly come clear.

Some are as simple as doing the things the boss usually does.

"I've never blown the whistle to stop the play, and yeah, I've got a little bit of work to do there," Johnson said with a smile. "I can get better in that aspect."

This weekend is a chance to knock the moments before they become habits. He's planned for this, because the Bears do have an order of work at hand.

With the expectations established, Johnson and the Bears coaches can focus on their rookies at hand.

What helps is getting the first-time coach stumbles out of the way. For that, Johnson can lean on the staff he put together.

"I'm surrounded by a phenomenal coaching staff," Johnson said. "It was fun to watch them get their hands on these players and be able to work with them like that. I'm very encouraged."