Frank Nazar scores 48 seconds into OT to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Senators

Frank Nazar scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in their season finale.

The Blackhawks (25-46-11) missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

With an eye toward the playoffs, the Senators (44-30-7) rested players for the second straight game. Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen and Jake Sanderson got the night off. Brady Tkachuk missed his eighth straight game with an upper-body injury.

Thomas Chabot made it 2-all with a power-play goal at 1:19 of the second. Connor Bedard put Chicago back in front with his second goal of the game and 23rd of the season on the power play. The Blackhawks had three goals on five shots against Anton Forsberg, who made 12 saves.

With Ottawa on the power play, Drake Batherson dug the puck out off the faceoff and wristed a shot past Spencer Knight (34 saves) to make it 3-all.

Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the 6:13 mark of the first. Bedard scored on Chicago's first shot, and five minutes later Joseph Veleno fired a shot past Forsberg.

Nick Cousins cut the lead in half by beating Knight on the blocker side.

Takeaways

Senators: Despite missing four starters, Ottawa’s power play was solid, going 2 for 3.

Blackhawks: Chicago’s younger players stepped up early, providing an early lead.

Key moment

With Chicago leading 3-2 early in the second, Sam Rinzel made a goal-line save on a bouncing puck.

Key stat

With an assist on Ottawa’s second goal, Tim Stutzle set a career-high with his 53rd assist of the season.

Up next

Chicago's season is over. Ottawa hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.