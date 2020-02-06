Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook undergoes right hip surgery

article

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook is expected to be ready for the start of next season after he had right hip surgery on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Seabrook also had right shoulder surgery in December and left hip surgery last month. Team physician Michael Terry said Seabrook will be ready to return in five to six months.

Seabrook, who is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000, was placed on long-term injured reserve in December.

The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games since his NHL debut in 2005, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.