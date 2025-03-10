Blackhawks defenseman and No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov makes NHL debut against Avalanche

article

The nerves, Chicago defenseman Artyom Levshunov insisted, were nonexistent ahead of his NHL debut Monday night against Colorado.

Excitement sure, but no pregame jitters hours before the opening face-off.

"Why?" the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft casually said of nerves. "It's a hockey game. I've got to go and do my job, play hard."

The backstory:

The 19-year-old from Belarus doesn't flinch at facing a tough inaugural assignment, either. Levshunov and the Blackhawks are trying to slow down Nathan MacKinnon , Cale Makar and the rest of the high-flying Avalanche.

"They're a really good team. They have a lot of good players," said Levshunov, who was paired with veteran defenseman Alec Martinez. "I have to play better."

Attempting to stop this team, with all its scoring and speed, can only build confidence.

"That is almost better, getting thrown into the wolves here with (Makar) and Nate just flying at you," second-year forward Connor Bedard said. "Every team you play has great players, but those two guys are flying. Every night you're playing against great players so I think there's going to be challenges every game."

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Levshunov missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot . He was recalled by Chicago on Sunday from Rockford of the American Hockey League, where he had five goals and 17 assists in 50 games.

"Of course, I was dreaming about this all my hockey life," said Levshunov, who signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July after spending one season at Michigan State where he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

"I was waiting for this a long time. I'm so happy, so excited. Yeah, can't wait to start playing."

Bedard offered a piece of advice - soak in the moment.