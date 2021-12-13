Blackhawks' game against Calgary canceled due to COVID-19

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Flames players and staff members.

Six Flames players and one staff member were placed in the NHL's COVID protocol.

The game, which was to be held in the United Center, will be rescheduled. Tickets for Monday's game will automatically be valid for the rescheduled contest.

The Blackhawks lost 5-4 on Saturday to the Toronto Maple Leafs.