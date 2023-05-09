Blackhawks generate over $5M in ticket sales after getting No. 1 draft pick: report

Hockey fans are excited over the Chicago Blackhawks' draft lottery win.

ESPN is reporting that the franchise made more than $5 million in ticketing revenue since Monday night's announcement.

Within the first 90 minutes, the Blackhawks say they sold 500 full season ticket packages, and the calls keep coming in.

The Blackhawks will now draft first for the second time in franchise history. Patrick Kane was Chicago's only other number one pick, in 2007.

This year's projected number one pick is Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old center from Canada.

The Blackhawks have 11 picks in the 2023 draft, which begins June 28th in Nashville.