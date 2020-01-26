Blue Demons flatten Georgetown 92-66

article

Lexi Held hit five of DePaul's season-high 18 3-pointers and the No. 11 Blue Demons rolled to a 92-66 win over Georgetown.

Kelly Campbell had four 3s and 14 points and reserve Dee Bekelja had three and 13 points for DePaul, which has won 10 straight.

Deja Church added 12 points, Chante Stonewall 11 and Sonya Morris 10. The Blue Demons had six triples in the first quarter and were 12 of 22 overall, racing to a 32-15 lead. Brianna Jones, Anita Kelava and Taylor Barnes scored 10 points each for the Hoyas.