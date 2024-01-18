Boo Buie scores 20, hits key bucket in final minute, and Northwestern holds off Maryland 72-69

Boo Buie scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup in the final minute, and Northwestern edged Maryland 72-69 in a tightly contested game on Wednesday night.

The largest lead was six by Northwestern early in the second half and there were six ties and 11 lead changes throughout the game.

Early in the second half Maryland erased a four-point halftime deficit and tied the score at 39. Northwestern did not give up the lead, however, until the final minute when Jahmir Young hit a 3-pointer to put the Terrapins up 67-66 with 30 seconds left. As soon as that happened Buie got the lead back for the Wildcats, driving hard down the left side of the lane and crossing over to the right side for the layup.

Young then missed a jumper and Ty Berry made two free throws for a 70-67 Northwestern lead. The Wildcats put Young on the line with three seconds left and he made two. Berry then made two free throws to close it out for Northwestern.

Brooks Barnhizer scored 15 points for Northwestern (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten). Berry had 11 points and seven rebounds and Matt Nicholson added 10 points, also with seven rebounds.

Buie had seven assists and moved into second place on Northwestern’s career list with 533.

Young, the Big Ten Player of the Week who had 28 points and eight assists when the Terps upset No. 10 Illinois 76-67 on Sunday, scored 36 in this one. He made 12 of 19 shots and was 11-for-11 at the line.

Jordan Geronimo had 12 points, Donta Scott 11 and Julian Reese 10 for the Terrapins (11-7, 3-4). Reese collected nine rebounds.

Barnhizer scored 11 points in the first half and Northwestern took a 32-28 lead. Maryland shot 52% to Northwestern’s 43% but was hurt by 10 turnovers and a 9-2 Northwestern advantage in points after turnovers. The Wildcats had seven steals and only three turnovers in the first half. Northwestern finished with seven turnovers, Maryland with 13. Points after turnovers turned out even at 11 for each team.

There were nine lead changes and three ties in the first half and the largest margin was Northwestern’s 28-23 lead with a little less than 2 minutes remaining.

The Terps had won seven of the last nine games in the series.

Wednesday’s game marked the first of three home games in four outings for the Wildcats. They play at Nebraska on Saturday, then return home to face Illinois and Ohio State next week.

Maryland will the return home to host Michigan State on Sunday for a nationally televised game on CBS. The Terrapins will be honoring 92-year-old Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell throughout the day.