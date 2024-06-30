Brice Turang's grand slam caps 7-run 4th inning for Brewers, who beat Cubs 7-1

Brice Turang hit Milwaukee’s fifth grand slam in its last eight games as part of a seven-run fourth inning, and the Brewers rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Freddy Peralta (6-4) and Jakob Junis combined on a two-hitter to help the NL Central-leading Brewers win their ninth straight home series. Milwaukee hasn't dropped a series at American Family Field since the New York Yankees took two of three from April 26-28.

Milwaukee’s highest-scoring inning of the season backed up a sparkling performance from Peralta, who worked seven innings and retired his last 14 batters.

After Nico Hoerner sent Peralta's second pitch of the game over the left field wall, the right-hander bore down and struck out eight while allowing only two hits and two walks. Junis walked one over the final two innings.

Christian Yelich hit a 422-foot, two-run homer in the fourth to put Milwaukee ahead. With one out, Cubs right fielder Ian Happ misjudged a fly ball from Rhys Hoskins, who was credited with a single. Sal Frelick followed with an RBI base hit, and with two outs, Turang sent his drive over the right-field wall to end Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks’ day.

It was Turang's second grand slam in his last five games and his sixth homer of the season, matching his total as a rookie last year. He started Milwaukee’s flurry of grand slams on June 22 in the ninth inning of a 6-4 loss at San Diego. Three of his 12 career homers have come with the bases loaded.

Hendricks (1-6) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers 3B Joey Ortiz (neck soreness) was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game. Ortiz entered the Brewers' 5-3 loss on Saturday as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. "I think this is precautionary more than it is serious, but it's lingering, so we continue to make the decision to not start him," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Begin a six-game homestand with a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies starting Tuesday. RHP Hayden Wesneski (2-4, 3.60 ERA) starts for the Cubs and RHP Michael Mercado (0-0, 0.00) pitches for the Phillies.

Brewers: Open a seven-game trip Monday with the first of four games at Colorado. RHP Bryse Wilson (5-3, 3.89) pitches for the Brewers and LHP Austin Gomber (1-45, 4.63) starts for the Rockies.