Brittney Payton reflects on father Walter Payton's life and legacy as statue unveiled

Tuesday marks a very special day in the history of the Chicago Bears.

The team will honor a player many say was the greatest Bear ever as a statue of Walter Payton will be unveiled right outside Soldier Field at 11 a.m.

A day before the unveiling, Walter’s daughter, FOX 32’s Brittney Payton, is looking back at her father’s life and legacy to his fans, friends, and family.

