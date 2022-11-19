Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1

David Pastrnak scored two goals as the Boston Bruins tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1.

Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored, and Charlie McAvoy had four assists to help Boston equal the season-opening home mark set by the Blackhawks in 1963-64 and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Bruins (16-2-0). Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves. Taylor Raddysh scored a power-play goal for Chicago and Petr Mrazek stopped 37 shots. The Blackhawks (6-8-3) have lost three straight.

