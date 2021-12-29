Bulls beat Hawks for 2nd time in 3 nights, run streak to 5

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights, 131-117 on Wednesday.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.

Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip.

The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.

LaVine punctuated his performance with a. 360 dunk that extended the Bulls’ lead to 119-96 with 6:44 left. Nicola Vucevic had 16 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points, and guard Coby White had 17 points and 12 assists. Reserve guard Ayo Dosunmu converted 6 of 7 shots and finished with 14 points, as did Javonte Green.

The Bulls made 40 of 43 field goal attempts in the first half (69.8%), including 6 of 10 three-point attempts.

Advertisement

The Bulls had an 18-1 run to end the first half with a 74-53 lead. They were credited with 24 assists in the first half without point guard Lonzo Ball, who is in health and safety protocols.