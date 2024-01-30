Bulls forward Patrick Williams to miss at least 2 weeks with foot injury

The Chicago Bulls will be without Patrick Williams for at least two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams was diagnosed with acute bone edema in his left foot, according to a team press release. That foot injury sidelined him from playing in Sunday's 104-96 at Portland.

The fourth-year player out of Florida State will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Williams is averaging 10 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game so far in the 2023-2024 season while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor in 43 games and 30 starts.

This is the second injury to hit the Bulls in as many weeks, as Zach LaVine was diagnosed with a sprained ankle that will keep him out indefinitely.

The Bulls are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, putting them in the NBA's Play-In Tournament for now. They're two games behind the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, which sit at seventh and eighth in the standings, respectively.

The Bulls are five games behind the Indiana Pacers, who sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference outside of the Play-In Tournament.