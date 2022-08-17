Bulls release full schedule: Chicago kicks off season in Miami

The Chicago Bulls released their full schedule Wednesday for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Bulls will begin the season in Miami against the Heat on Oct. 19, and then will head to Washington to take on the Wizards on Oct. 21.

The Bulls home opener at the United Center will happen Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Some big home games on the schedule include taking on the Boston Celtics Oct. 24, the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 29 and March 22, the Dallas Mavericks Dec. 10, the New York Knicks on Dec. 14 and 16, the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 28 and Feb. 16, the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 4 and Feb. 24, the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15, the Phoenix Suns on March 3, and the Miami Heat on March 18.

The full season schedule can be viewed HERE.