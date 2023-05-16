Bulls hope to complete Chicago's trifecta in NBA Draft Lottery

The Chicago Bears received the number one pick in the NFL Draft. Then last week, the Blackhawks struck lottery luck and secured the top pick in the NHL Draft.

And now, it's the Bulls' turn as they aim to make it a triumphant trifecta for Chicago sports. While the odds may not be in their favor, there's still a glimmer of hope.

The Bears had earned the top pick in the draft but traded it away. The Blackhawks emerged victorious in the Conor Bedard sweepstakes. And now the Bulls are vying for the golden ticket to select Victor Wembanyama, the highly anticipated next generational player in the NBA.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The NBA Draft Lottery will unfold on Tuesday night, with 14 teams vying for the top picks. The Pistons, Rockets, and Spurs hold the best odds at 14%, while the Bulls face a mere 1.8% chance of securing the coveted top pick.

The grand prize is Victor Wembanyama, a towering 7-foot-4 Parisian with skills reminiscent of LeBron James. At just 19 years old, Wembanyama possesses exceptional ball-handling, shooting, and rim-protecting abilities. Although his transition may take time, his potential is undeniable.

Recalling history, the Bulls defied draft lottery odds 15 years ago when they landed the number one pick and selected Derrick Rose with a mere 1.7% chance. However, if the Bulls fail to secure one of the top four picks this time, their first-round selection will be sent to Orlando as part of the Nikola Vučević trade.

Furthermore, the Bulls lack a second-round pick after trading it to the Wizards for Otto Porter in 2019.