Bulls send Markkanen to Cavs in three-team sign and trade deal

The Chicago Bulls parted ways with Lauri Markkanen Thursday, sending him to the Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal including the Trailblazers in exchange for Derrick Jones Jr., and two future draft picks, according to reports.

The Bulls receive Jones, a protected first round pick from the Trailblazers and a second round pick from the Cavaliers.

Markkanen, a restricted free agent, is going to Cleveland on a four-year $67 million deal.

The Trailblazers will receive Larry Nance Jr. as part of the deal.

Markkanen averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game for the Bulls this past season.

It's been an active offseason for the retooling Bulls. They inked DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star with eight straight seasons averaging more than 20 points, to a three-year, $85 million contract.

The Bulls also gave Lonzo Ball, a restricted free agent, $85 million over four years.

This story is developing.