Vucevic, White, Giddey lead the post-season bound Bulls past the Trail Blazers, 118-113

Nikola Vucevic and Coby White each had 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the post-season bound Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 on Friday night.

Giddey had 15 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season. The Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference, the lowest position they can finish.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 37 points. Coming off a victory in Toronto on Thursday night, the Trail Blazers went 2-3 on a five-game trip. They are 12th in the West.

Dalano Banton added 21 points for Portland, and Shaedon Sharpe had 17.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland was without Anfernee Simons (forearm), Jerami Grant (knee), Deandre Ayton (calf) and Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol).

Bulls: The Bulls are trying to improve their post-season position.

Key moment

White made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:09 to help the Bulls put it away.

Key stat

White tied his own Bulls season record for 3-pointers, hitting two to reach 209. He also had 209 last season.

Up next

Both teams play Sunday. The Trail Blazers host San Antonio, and the Bulls are at Charlotte.