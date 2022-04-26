Bulls' Zach LaVine enters health and safety protocols ahead of make-or-break Game 5

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine entered the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, throwing his status for Game 5 in jeopardy.

LaVine will not travel with the team today ahead of an elimination game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

LaVine is averaging 19 points per game in the series, which finds the Bulls sitting at a 3-1 deficit.

The Bulls have dropped two straight to the defending NBA champions and could also be without guard Alex Caruso who is in the league's concussion protocol.

LaVine will continue to be tested ahead of Wednesday night's game, the team said.