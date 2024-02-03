Expand / Collapse search

Bulls' Zach LaVine to undergo foot surgery, out for rest of NBA season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 18: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly ac (Getty Images )

CHICAGO - Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be out for the rest of the NBA season due to his ankle injury. 

On Saturday, the team announced LaVine will undergo surgery on his right foot during the week of Feb. 5. 

He'll be out for four to six months for recovery after the surgery. The NBA season is slated to end in mid-April.

The two-time All-Star rolled his ankle during the Jan. 18 match against Toronto in the third quarter. LaVine returned in the fourth quarter and played for two minutes, the Associated Press reports. 

LaVine consulted with the Bulls' training staff and medical staff before the surgery was decided on. 