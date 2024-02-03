Bulls' Zach LaVine to undergo foot surgery, out for rest of NBA season

article

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will be out for the rest of the NBA season due to his ankle injury.

On Saturday, the team announced LaVine will undergo surgery on his right foot during the week of Feb. 5.

He'll be out for four to six months for recovery after the surgery. The NBA season is slated to end in mid-April.

The two-time All-Star rolled his ankle during the Jan. 18 match against Toronto in the third quarter. LaVine returned in the fourth quarter and played for two minutes, the Associated Press reports.

RELATED: Bulls' Zach LaVine out indefinitely with sprained right ankle

LaVine consulted with the Bulls' training staff and medical staff before the surgery was decided on.