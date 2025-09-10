A frustrated Caleb Williams sees the positives in Chicago Bears season opener: 'Just trusting and believing'

Caleb Williams doesn't a full film session to tell you what he feels about Monday night's loss to Minnesota.

The Chicago Bears' second-year quarterback started a pristine 6 for 6, passing for 51 yards and rushing for a score. He finished 21 for 35 passing, accumulating 210 yards and added a passing touchdown to go with his rushing score.

The Vikings still came back to win 27-24, and Williams missed a few easy passes in the quarter-and-a-half stretch that allowed Minnesota to stage its comeback.

"Yeah, it's frustrating," Williams said. "Like I said after the game, you did everything up to that point right, then, you miss a pass, and it's frustrating."

That frustration doesn't keep Williams from seeing the positives, however.

Big picture view:

One of the throws that'll haunt Williams is the missed pass on fourth and three in the first half.

The Bears had a chance to go up two scores on Minnesota, and a second touchdown would put the pressure on a rookie quarterback who was mired in misery by the Bears' defense. The throw to Moore was off. He tried to lead Moore, and the pass was too far ahead of him.

That's not the norm for Williams.

"That's something that we practice, something that we get after and something that I'm going to get after and keep correcting," Williams said. "They were passes that, I feel, I typically don't miss, in those moments and situations, especially with some of the passes being what they were and how wide open.

Williams still wants to take the positives away. There were a good number of positive plays, especially in the first half.

Williams was decisive. When he chose to run the ball, he took off and picked up first downs. The first set of scripted plays worked, and when the plays broke down Williams used his off-script abilities to keep the drive moving.

The offense stalled, but Williams saw it work.

"There was a lot of positive that came out of that," Williams said. "Obviously, we had negatives within that game. How Coach Johnson said it, we had more negative plays than they did and we lost the game. It's being able to find, in those moments where a drive goes bad and it's being able to find those ways to come back together and go out the next drive and be efficient. Do what we did in the first half."

Williams said after the game the offensive unit as a whole needs to step up when the offense is stuck in a rut. It doesn't fall on one person, but the offense needs to be better.

That's a focus for Week 2.

"You miss and you move on," Williams said. "You correct and you find ways to get better."

What's next:

Bears head coach Ben Johnson shares the sentiment with Williams. He was frustrated with how he called Monday's game, taking it upon himself to be better.

When it comes to his evaluation of Williams, Johnson said he's een encouraged with Williams' ability to take coaching in stride.

"He's been consistent," Johnson said. "It's been, 'Looking in the mirror, what can I do better?' He's very coachable. I think it's been it's been great. It's been a really good process. I can't stress enough how good the support system is around him, between the coaches in that room."

For Williams this week, he's going against a Lions' defense that will undoubtedly want to make their former offensive coordinator look silly.

He'll face a pass rush that includes Aidan Hutchinson, a defensive backfield with Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold, and other playmakers like Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone. Williams' will be tested with a tough defense that sacked him seven times and hit him 15 more times.

Now, he has to trust that Johnson will have him in a position to be as successful as possible.

"Some of it is just trusting and believing," Williams said. "I think that's the biggest part of it is, being able to trust, Coach Johnson and being able to trust my teammates. Keep doing what I was doing in the first half. Just taking what the defense gives me and moving the ball down the field and being decisive."