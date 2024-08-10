Caleb Williams shined, but did Velus Jones Jr.? Takeaways from the Chicago Bears 33-6 win over Buffalo

The Chicago Bears have started 2-0 this preseason.

Their 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills featured one quarter of action from the starters.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' win over the Bills in Buffalo, where Caleb Williams got his first snaps as a Chicago Bear.

Caleb Williams shined bright

Four completions, 97 yards.

Two drives. Two scores.

One patented off-balance throw.

Hey, this Williams kid is pretty good when he's not going against the Bears' defense.

In his last practice before Saturday's game on Thursday, Williams threw three interceptions on the day. He forced throws that got picked off.

On Saturday, Williams looked sharp. He had two throws dropped, but his best throw displayed how good he was.

Williams, in the first quarter, escaped the pocket, rolled to his right and fired a perfect pass to Cole Kmet for a 26-yard gain. It was everything Williams was advertised to be.

It was also his first action in a Bears uniform. It sowed some hope among the Bears' faithful that, yes, the Bears have found their guy.

His ability to make throws on the run is something that separates him from most quarterbacks. He showed a combination of that skill, confidence in his ability and an understanding of the offense.

Velus Jones Jr. at running back

It was an up-and-down day for Velus Jones Jr.

The primary return man, who's also a wide receiver-turned-running back got his reps at running back Saturday, and it came with mixed reviews.

On one hand, Jones scored a touchdown. He took a hand off left and beat everyone to the corner to get into the end zone. It was an example of why the Bears wanted to give him a shot at half back.

Still, it wasn't a stellar start.

Jones dropped the ball on his first pitch play. The play was blown dead for a penalty, but it was still a near disaster had it been live.

On another handoff, Jones slipped in the backfield. He got up and got some yards, so it wasn't a disaster.

He followed that up with his touchdown. Still, on a kickoff following a Bills field goal Jones muffed the kickoff that he could have let Tyler Scott field instead.

It's hard to mark Jones' performance, since he did score a touchdown and had a good rush near in the fourth quarter, but there were too many near-disaster plays for comfort.

Jones' rushing stat line was six rush attempts for 34 yards, a touchdowns and a long run of 19 yards.

Should there be a battle for QB2?

So far in the preseason, Tyson Bagent has led the Bears in two quarters and a half of action.

He's led just one scoring drive, which was on Saturday when Jones punched in a rushing touchdown.

Brett Rypien, on the other hand, has three touchdown passes to his resume this preseason.

Does this mean there should be a battle for the second-string quarterback position? It's worth wondering, especially if the Bears are prioritizing competition.

Bagent hasn't done anything to lose the second-string job. However, Rypien has shown a fundamental understanding of Shane Waldron's offense and has the preseason production to show for it, too.

Rypien didn't have a stellar afternoon Saturday, but the third-string offense was marred by penalties on the offensive line that killed Rypien's drive before it even started.

The Bears' tight end room has competition

Brenden Bates, Stephen Carlson and Tommy Sweeney have all made plays so far this preseason.

Sweeney has been consistent, but so have Bates and Carlson.

General manager Ryan Poles has a hard decision to make at the end of the season. Not all three of these guys can make the roster at a loaded position.

Poles already has Kmet, Marcedes Lewis and Gerald Everett at tight end. These players have the experience and knowledge of Waldron's offense to keep their spots.

But, Sweeney, Carlson and Bates have all shown they're productive. All three might not even make the final roster.

However, one could be on the Bears' practice squad.

Poles does not have an easy job. But, that's a good thing for the Bears in the long run.

It means the final roster is so good, it's hard to crack.