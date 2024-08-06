Camp Report: Will Caleb Williams play at Buffalo? Plus, Eberflus on the importance of camp participation

It was a lighter practice on Tuesday, as the Chicago Bears got back into the swing of things ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

However, the Bears did lay out what they were looking to figure out this week ahead of their trip to Buffalo.

Here's what we learned from Bears' training camp on Tuesday, where the topic of Caleb Williams' preseason participation took front and center.

Will Williams play? That's TBD

Caleb Williams did not play in the Hall of Fame Game. However, starters on both teams did not play.

Williams' debut in a Bears uniform might need to wait another week.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Tuesday that Williams' status for Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills had not yet been decided upon.

The team is still undecided based on a few factors. Offensive line health, Eberflus said, was the biggest factor in deciding if Williams was going to play in northeastern New York.

On Sunday, Teven Jenkins left practice with a trainer but did not return, and Darnell Wright did not participate at all. That led to an afternoon where the Bears' offensive line massively struggled with back-up linemen playing in place.

That did change Tuesday, as the Bears did get Jenkins and Wright back together in practice on Tuesday, but guard Nate Davis remained limited in practice.

Eberflus said much of the decision revolving around Williams' playing on Saturday revolves around the health of the Bears' offensive line, and it's hard to argue otherwise. If there's a chance the Bears can't properly protect Williams, that's an unnecessary risk.

On the other hand, Williams does need the reps and the Bears have said they plan to give him those reps.

"It'll be huge for Caleb, seeing live bullets," Bears receiver Keenan Allen said, "Seeing a defense we haven't seen all training camp."

Eberflus said official word on Williams' availability would come on Thursday.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 01: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Expand

Matt Eberflus with intriguing words on player availability

On Tuesday, Wright and Jenkins were back practicing. Starting guard Nate Davis, however, was still limited.

Eberflus was asked about availability before, and mentioned at some point players need to be available if they want to make sure they keep their spot.

"People say you can’t lose a job due to injury. I don’t think that’s true," Eberflus said.

This wasn't to say the Bears should force participation out of players if they're injured.

His point was, at a certain point, guys have to be available. Davis has returned as a partial participant, but hasn't played in team sessions since suffering a strain on July 27th.

Davis, who missed time last season with an injury in the first year of his three-year deal, was given time to properly heal last season. Davis' job is his, but that won't always be the case if someone steps into his role and shines.

"If a person's out for an extended period of time and the player that's in that position is playing very well, at a starter level, and doing a good job there, then you create the competition," Eberflus said. "If the guy that's playing gives our team a good look and a good benefit for him being in that position, then it's a competition."

This could be the case for Ryan Bates, who has slid over from his center reps for more reps at right guard.

Eberflus did stress this standard isn't in place for Davis specifically. But, it's one the team is going to follow all the same.

"That's at all positions," Eberflus said.